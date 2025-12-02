Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.04 and traded as low as C$19.60. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 67,118 shares changing hands.
PBL has been the topic of several research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
