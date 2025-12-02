Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires New Shares in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. $DRUG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth $802,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 28.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

DRUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Minds Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

DRUG stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of -6.22. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

