Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $978.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 47.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

