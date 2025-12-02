Pinkerton Wealth LLC Sells 402,718 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Pinkerton Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,718 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,400.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,953,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,871,000 after buying an additional 5,556,673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,073 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

