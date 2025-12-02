Pinkerton Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,296,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

