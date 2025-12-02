Pinkerton Wealth LLC Purchases 290 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,377,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,757,000 after acquiring an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $332.37 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.24 and a 200 day moving average of $315.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.