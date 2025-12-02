Pinkerton Wealth LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $249.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.35 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.65.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

