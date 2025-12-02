Pinkerton Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $143.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.