Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,486 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,311. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.94. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

