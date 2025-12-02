Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

