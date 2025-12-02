Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 172,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,694 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHE stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

