Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinkerton Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,685 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $473.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $484.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

