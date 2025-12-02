Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $617.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.