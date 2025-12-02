Pinkerton Wealth LLC Buys 1,838 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

