Pinkerton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 56,040 The Mosaic Company $MOS

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

