PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 1.3%

RCS opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

