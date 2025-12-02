PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 1.3%
RCS opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
