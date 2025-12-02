PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PML opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $2,229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $58,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $483,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

