PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PML opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $2,229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $58,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $483,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

