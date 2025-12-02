PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:PDX opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $32.88.
