Philip Morris International Inc. $PM is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9%

PM stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.