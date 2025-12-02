PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PFC Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $308.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

