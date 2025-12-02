PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Sells $150,750.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,207.54. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,708. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

