Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 26.1% – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 741,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 26.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

