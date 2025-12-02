Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 26.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 741,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

