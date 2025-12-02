Pcm Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCM)

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Pcm Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pcm Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Pcm Fund has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

About Pcm Fund

Further Reading

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

