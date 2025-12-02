Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,344 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Docusign worth $20,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 318,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,987,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Down 1.5%

DOCU opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Docusign

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,983.74. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

