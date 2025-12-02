Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $45,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5%

EQR opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

