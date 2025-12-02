Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Onto Innovation worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 650.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,908,000 after purchasing an additional 952,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,961,000. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $71,192,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 199.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $25,853,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.6%

Onto Innovation stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

