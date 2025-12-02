Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Adtalem Global Education worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $40,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 224,232 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,310,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 274.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.79 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

