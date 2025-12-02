Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $38,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,504,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,085,000 after acquiring an additional 543,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,648 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Tyson Foods by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,956,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 153.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

