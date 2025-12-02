Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,032 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $42,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 915,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,450,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 365,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $862,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zephirin Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

