Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 210,734 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1,218.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,734 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average is $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

