Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 125,563 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1,131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,563 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

