PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.