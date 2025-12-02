PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.
PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.
View Our Latest Report on PagerDuty
PagerDuty Price Performance
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.