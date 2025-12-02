O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,302 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

