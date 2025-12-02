Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $190,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. The firm has a market cap of $572.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

