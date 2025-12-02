OpenLedger Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.42 Million (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OpenLedger has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. OpenLedger has a market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenLedger alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenLedger Token Profile

OpenLedger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official message board is www.openledger.xyz/blog. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.21023687 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $7,342,013.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.