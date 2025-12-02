Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$109.81 and last traded at C$111.25. 97,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 139,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Onex from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$153.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price objective on Onex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.50.

Get Onex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onex

Onex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.59.

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 68.42%.The firm had revenue of C$179.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Onex Co. will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onex

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.