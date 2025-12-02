On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading 12.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) were up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. Approximately 22,109,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,248% from the average daily volume of 941,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital cut On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts expect that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

