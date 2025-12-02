On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 22,109,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,248% from the average session volume of 941,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

OTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital cut shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of £321.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.80.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

