OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 7,100 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 173.3% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 900,264 shares in the company, valued at $31,995,382.56. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $51,248.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 71,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,408.96. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 in the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

