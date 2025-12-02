OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 6,300 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carnival by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23,173.3% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CCL opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Melius Research raised their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

View Our Latest Report on Carnival

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.