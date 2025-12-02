OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

