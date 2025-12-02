OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 100 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $944.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $952.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,002.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,208.05.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,009.43.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

