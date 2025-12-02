OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:MSI opened at $373.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.69. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.40 and a 12 month high of $500.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.00.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.