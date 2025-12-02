OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

