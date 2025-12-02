OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.83 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 686,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $756,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after buying an additional 384,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.