OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 299.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 41.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 5.0%

Insulet stock opened at $310.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.25. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.