OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.66. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 272,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,599,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

