OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after buying an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $366,209,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,769,000 after buying an additional 1,240,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $147,251,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $184.90.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

