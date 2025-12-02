OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 6,700 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,544,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $337,563,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,036,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,671,000 after buying an additional 1,109,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,411,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,188,736,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 834,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,450,000 after acquiring an additional 251,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.